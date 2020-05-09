COVID-19 deaths in Illinois top 100 for 5th consecutive day; see county-by-county stats

A sign indicates to keep a healthy distance Saturday at the Downtown Evanston Farmers' Market in Evanston. The Downtown Evanston Farmers' Market is enforcing new safety measures as it prepares to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared farmers' markets an essential business in his original stay-at-home order. Associated Press

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported that the number of deaths in the state resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus increased by more than 100 for the fifth consecutive day.

The IDPH reported an additional 111 deaths, as well as 2,325 new cases since Friday. That makes 3,349 deaths statewide from 76,085 cases diagnosed in 98 Illinois counties.

The age of coronavirus patients ranges from younger than 1 year to older than 100 years, the IDPH reports.

Within the last 24 hours, officials reported 16,617 people tested with an infection rate of about 14%. A total of 416,331 people have been tested so far.

This week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a five-stage plan to reopen Illinois, which officials have divided into four regions. Each region will be evaluated individually as they progress through the five phases on the way to resuming normal activity.

The Northeast region, which includes the Chicago suburbs, is in Phase 2, or "flattening." To reach Phase 3, or "recovery," regions must have an infection rate of 20% or lower over two weeks, hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses must stay level or decrease for 28 days, and at least 14% of ICU, medical and surgery beds must be available.

As of Thursday, the infection rate in the Northeast region was 21.8%; hospital admissions for COVID-19 as of Tuesday were 279, down from 291 Monday.

Of the 111 additional deaths announced Saturday, 95, or 85%, are from Cook County and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 69 in Cook County, 13 in DuPage, four in Kane, three in Lake, four in McHenry and two in Will, the IDPH said.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with coronavirus cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Saturday, Cook County reported 21,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 975 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website. Chicago had 30,393 cases and 1,289 fatalities, according to the IDPH.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Saturday listed 999 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths in Des Plaines, 365 cases and 2 deaths in Mount Prospect, 358 cases and 7 deaths in Wheeling, 328 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 296 cases and 4 deaths in Palatine, 281 cases and 6 deaths in Streamwood, 259 cases and 5 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 248 cases and seven deaths in Schaumburg, 241 cases and 1 death in Elgin (Cook County portion), 239 cases and 5 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion); 236 cases and 5 deaths in Arlington Heights, 183 cases and 23 deaths in Park Ridge, 167 cases and 4 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 137 cases and 1 death in Elk Grove Village, 120 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, 78 cases and 1 death in Bartlett, 51 cases and 8 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), 34 cases and no deaths in Rosemont, 16 cases and 1 death in Roselle (Cook County portion) and 15 cases and 2 deaths in Barrington.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 5,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Friday. The total numbers were not updated Saturday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns as of Saturday: 1,605 to 1,609 in Waukegan and 70 to 74 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 210 to 214 in Mundelein and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 155 to 159 in Gurnee and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 110 to 114 in Round Lake and 85 to 89 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 100 to 104 in Vernon Hills and less than 5 in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 55 to 59 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 45 to 49 in Grayslake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 65 to 69 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 60 to 64 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Lake Zurich; 30 to 34 in Lincolnshire and less than five in unincorporated areas near Lincolnshire and 15 to 19 in Long Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Long Grove.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 247 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Saturday.

• Cases for some suburbs: 404 in Addison, 323 in West Chicago, 307 in Glendale Heights, 305 in Bensenville, 286 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 277 in Carol Stream, 196 in Westmont, 162 in Lombard, 160 in Elmhurst, 138 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 137 in Bloomingdale, 134 in Woodridge, 131 in Downers Grove, 126 in Wheaton, 126 in Villa Park, 120 in Roselle, 109 in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 102 in Willowbrook, 96 in Wood Dale, 94 in Itasca, 82 in Glen Ellyn, 76 in Lisle, 67 in Bartlett, 66 in Oak Brook, 60 in Warrenville, 23 in Winfield and 15 in Oakbrook Terrace.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department on May 9 confirmed 2,940 cases of COVID-19 with 88 deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases for some towns: 1,290 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 636 in Elgin (Kane portion), 276 in Carpentersville, 155 in South Elgin, 113 in St. Charles, 83 in Geneva, 58 in North Aurora, 53 in Batavia, 28 in Algonquin and in Gilberts, 21 in Sugar Grove, nine in East Dundee, nine in Huntley and seven 7 in Dundee.

McHenry County

• There are 940 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website.

Will County

• There have been 3,655 cases of COVID-19 and 202 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website.

• Cases per some towns include 204 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 34 in Aurora (Will County portion).