New COVID-19 cases grow by 2,887 as testing passes 20,000 a day

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 2,887 Friday, with an additional 130 deaths, officials reported, as testing ramped up to more than 20,000 in the last 24 hours.

That leaves a total of 3,241 deaths statewide and 73,760 cases.

Daily test results showed an infection rate of 14%, which shows a decline.

Meanwhile with students across Illinois ending the school year online, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his "hope and desire" is for students to return to regular classes in the fall.

"We all want very badly for schools to open," Pritzker said. "We've got to do planning for reopening in the fall. But no one knows what the future will hold."

The latest data comes on a week, Pritzker introduced a plan to gradually reopen Illinois on a regional basis using key measurements of progress in fighting the respiratory disease.

The state is divided into four sectors with Chicago, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties comprising the Northeast Region.

The Chicago area is currently in Phase 2 or "flattening."

Phase 3 or "recovery," would reopen more businesses to the public with restrictions and allow gatherings of 10.

To reach that next phase, regions must have an infection rate of 20 percent or lower over two weeks, hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses must stay level or decrease for 28 days, and at least 14% of ICU, medical and surgery beds must be available.

The stay at home order is necessary to tamp down COVID-19 cases, health experts say, but the disease is devastating the U.S. economy with a 14.7% unemployment rate in April.