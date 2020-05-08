Millburn students parade for teachers at Gurnee Mills

Millburn Elementary District 24 students and families followed a circuitous parade route in their cars while greeting their teachers at the Gurnee Mills mall parking lot Friday.

Since the school building has been closed for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event gave the students a chance to see their teachers and thank them in person. Teachers had parked their cars with at least one space between each, then they stood outside to wave to families as they drove past.

"This is a good thing for our morale and culture, for our community to kind of come together and support each other during this time," said Ben Walshire, who is principal of the single-school, 1,200-student district.

Walshire, who was wearing a partial Darth Vader costume, welcomed families as they entered the parking lot.

Many students held signs reading "we miss you" while waving to teachers and staff.

Third-grade teacher Meghan Konicki said students and teachers meet virtually for classroom instruction several times a week on Zoom, but it was nice that they were able to see each other in person.

"We desperately miss them and can't wait to get back to school," Konicki said.

Due to traffic concerns and because District 24 is spread out geographically, Gurnee Mills was contacted so the event could take place in a centralized location, Walshire said.

Walshire said 150 to 160 staff members had RSVP'd to participate in the event.