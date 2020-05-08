May 8 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Of the 130 additional deaths announced Friday, 49 -- or 38% -- are from suburban Cook County and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 23 in suburban Cook County, six in DuPage, five in Kane, five in Lake, four in McHenry and six in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 37,186 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to IDPH. There have been 1,686 deaths in the suburbs, or 52% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 20,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 949 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 29,535 cases and 1,248 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 978 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths in Des Plaines, 353 cases and two deaths in Mount Prospect, 348 cases and five deaths in Wheeling, 321 cases and 25 deaths in Glenview, 282 cases and two deaths in Palatine, 269 cases and six deaths in Streamwood, 241 cases and seven deaths in Schaumburg, 245 cases and four deaths in Hoffman Estates, 228 cases and five deaths in Arlington Heights, 178 cases and 23 deaths in Park Ridge, 161 cases and four deaths in Rolling Meadows, 126 cases and one death in Elk Grove Village, 115 cases and two deaths in Prospect Heights, and 47 cases and eight deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 5,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Friday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,495 to 1,499 in Waukegan and 60 to 64 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 200 to 204 in Mundelein and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 150 to 154 in Gurnee and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 95 to 99 in Round Lake and 70 to 74 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 95 to 99 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 50 to 54 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 40 to 44 in Grayslake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 60 to 64 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 70 to 74 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 60 to 64 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 20 to 24 in Lake Villa and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases per suburb include 391 in Addison, 309 in West Chicago, 298 in Bensenville, 293 in Glendale Heights, 276 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 269 in Carol Stream, 157 in Lombard, 157 in Elmhurst, 132 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 124 in Downers Grove, 123 in Wheaton, 101 in Willowbrook, and 81 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,726 cases of COVID-19 with 85 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,169 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 585 in Elgin (Kane portion), 261 in Carpentersville, 109 in St. Charles, 152 in South Elgin, 82 in Geneva, 53 in Batavia, 54 in North Aurora, 27 in Gilberts, and 20 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 918 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Friday.

Will County

• There have been 3,592 cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 199 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 33 in Aurora (Will County portion).