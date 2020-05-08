COVID-19 nursing home deaths climb to 1,553 ­-- 48% of state total

Coronavirus outbreaks continue to ravage Illinois nursing homes as new state data show at least 1,553 deaths associated with long-term care facilities.

The death toll climbed by 471 from 1,082 reported a week ago. Nursing home deaths now account for nearly 48% of the 3,241 fatalities statewide, according to weekly figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.

Cook County facilities recorded 863 deaths. IDPH reported 203 deaths in DuPage and 107 in Lake.

The case numbers include residents and employees who have symptoms but have not yet had a test confirm COVID-19. State officials also have deferred to individual facilities and local health departments for "the most up-to-date data."

Below is a look at the case counts in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Addolorata Villa 6 0

Albany Care 8 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 8 0

Alden Estates of Barrington 8 0

Alden Estates of Evanston 5 1

Alden Estates of Orland Park 22 9

Amita Health Holy Family 2 0

Aperion Burbank 4 1

Aperion Chicago Heights 6 0

Aperion Dolton 6 0

Aperion Evanston 29 1

Aperion Forest Park 10 1

Aperion Oak Lawn 28 7

Aperion Plum Grove 2 7

Arden Courts Palos Heights 17 3

Arden Courts South Holland 13 1

Avantara Evergreen Park 32 11

Avantara Park Ridge 2 1

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 34 8

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 11 3

Belmont Glenview 15 3

Belmont Oak Park 5 0

Bickford of Tinley Park 2 0

BRIA Forest Edge 132 1

BRIA Chicago Heights 19 0

BRIA Palos Hills 17 7

Briar Place Indian Head Park 26 6

BRIA River Oaks 56 0

Brookdale Des Plaines 11 3

Brookdale Northbrook 3 2

Brookdale Orland Park 9 2

Citadel of Northbrook 3 0

City View Multi-Care Center 262 9

David Webb Jr. Complex 2 1

Elevate Care Northbrook 40 3

Elevate Saint Andrew 4 2

Emerald Place Memory Care 7 2

Evergreen Senior Living 15 7

Generations at Applewood 51 7

Generations At Oakton 13 8

Generations at Regency 58 11

Glenview Terrace 71 21

Glenwood Health Care/Rehab 16 0

Golfview Developmental 94 5

Grace Point Place 21 7

Greenwood Care-Evanston 4 0

Grosse Pointe Manor 2 1

Heather Manor 3 0

Holy Family Villa 6 3

Landmark of Des Plaines 70 15

Landmark of Richton Park 8 1

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 7 0

Lieberman Geriatric Center 13 1

Lincolnwood Place 25 9

Ludeman Developmental 265 6

Lydia Health Care Center 18 3

Madden Mental Health 10 0

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 2 0

Mather Place 5 2

Meadowbrook Manor 15 3

Midway Neuro and Rehab 38 8

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 11 3

Park Lawn Residential Center 2 0

Paul's House 26 2

Pershing Garden 13 2

Prairie Manor 18 7

Presence Maryhaven 12 4

Presence St. Benedict 3 0

Presence Villa Scalabrini 3 0

Progressive Housing 3 1

Revere Court of S. Barrington 5 2

Sheridan Village 39 7

Sunrise of Park Ridge 28 9

Sunrise of Schaumburg 2 0

Symphony at Aria 16 2

Reserve Arlington Hts. 2 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

Vine at Countryside 10 2

Three Crown Park 34 6

Vi at the Glen 7 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 7 1

Weinberg Community 6 0

Westchester Health/Rehab 47 12

Westminster Place 12 0

Windsor Estates 34 6

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 42 1

Alden Estates of Naperville 91 17

Alden of Old Town East 2 0

Alden Trails 6 0

Alden Valley Ridge 40 6

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 0

Aperion Care West Chicago 7 0

Arista Healthcare Naperville 9 0

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 40 15

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 19 9

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 0

Beacon Hill Lombard 2 0

Belmont Village Carol Stream 7 0

BRIA of Westmont 64 11

Bridgeway Senior Living 28 3

Brookdale Burr Ridge 6 2

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 3 1

Brookdale Lisle 31 6

Burgess Square 33 3

Chateau Center 58 11

DuPage Care Center 2 0

Forestview 62 2

Harbor Chase of Naperville 2 0

Harvester Place 37 11

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 4 0

Lexington of Bloomingdale 47 9

Lexington of Elmhurst 35 10

Lexington of Lombard 23 7

Lexington Square Lombard 3 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 147 19

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 19 0

Naperville Manor 14 1

Oakbrook Care 61 10

Oak Trace 2 1

Park Place Health/Wellness 4 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 58 8

Ray Graham Iona Glos 21 0

St. Patricks Residence 3 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 9 0

Sunrise of Willowbrook 6 1

Tabor Hills Healthcare 35 2

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 6 0

Westbridge Wheaton 10 1

West Chicago Terrace 7 0

Westmont Manor 45 8

West Suburban Nursing/Rehab 4 0

Wheaton Village 56 7

Windsor Park 118 21

Winfield Woods 4 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 6 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 4 0

Alden of Waterford 16 0

Arden Courts of Geneva 6 0

Asbury Gardens 6 0

Avondale Estates of Elgin 24 0

Bickford of Aurora 35 8

BRIA of Geneva 114 21

Citadel of Elgin 5 0

Elmwood Terrace 24 3

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 46 10

GreenFields of Geneva 3 10

Grove of St. Charles 5 0

Jennings Terrace 4 0

Michealsen Health 3 0

River Glen 6 0

Sunnymere 8 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 34 4

The Grove of Fox Valley 7 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 105 2

LAKE COUNTY

Avantara Long Grove 15 0

Azpira Place of Lake Zurich 3 0

Balmoral Care Center 5 2

Belmont Village of Buffalo Grv. 49 11

Brookdale -- Hawthorn Lakes 5 0

Cedar Lake 15 7

Claridge Health Center 54 12

Elevate Care Riverwoods 51 6

Elevate Care Waukegan 72 7

Kiley Developmental 11 0

Lake Forest Place 3 0

Lexington of Lake 40 11

Pavilion of Waukegan 4 0

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 28 4

Riverside Foundation 41 2

Rolling Hills Manor 4 0

Sheridan at Green Oaks 7 0

Sunrise Senior Lvg. Gurnee 2 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 4 0

Terrace Nursing Home 32 7

The Auberge At Highland Park 10 3

The Grove By the Lake 54 8

The Village at Victory Lakes 11 1

Victory Centre 2 0

Victory Lakes 17 3

Warren Barr Lincolnshire 4 0

Warren Barr North Shore 22 6

Wauconda Care 61 14

Whitehall of Deerfield 10 1

Winchester House 13 2

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 123 6

Cross Roads Care Center 72 6

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 8 0

Florence Nursing Home 20 2

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 12 2

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 67 8

The Springs at Crystal Lake 39 4

Three Oaks 4 1

WILL COUNTY

Alden Courts of Shorewood 8 1

Arbor Terrace 26 4

Charter Senior Living, Cottages 11 2

Clarendale of Mokena 13 1

Joliet Terrace 3 0

Lakeshore Rehab 2 0

Lakewood Nursing Home 2 0

Marley Oaks 7 1

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook 173 26

Presence Villa Franciscan 58 12

Rock Run Place 4 0

Salem Village NH 2 0

Senior Star at Weber Place 13 4

Smith Crossing 10 0

Spring Creek Nursing Home 7 1

St. James Manor 44 9

Sunny Hill Nursing Home 40 11

Symphony of Joliet 127 24

The PARC of Joliet 49 9

Victorian Village 7 1

Willow Falls 6 2