Arlington Heights cancels summer concerts, art show

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series in Harmony Park is canceled for this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, village officials said. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights officials announced the downtown Sounds of Summer concert series and Promenade of Art event are canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Also, the village will not accept any community event applications for races and other events through June, or applications for neighborhood block parties for June or July, officials said.

"These decisions were made after careful consideration of many factors including the mandates of Governor Pritzker's just published 5-Phase Restore Illinois Regional Plan, but primarily the health and safety of our community," Mayor Tom Hayes said in a news release. "The data we are seeing has shown that social distancing is essential to slowing the spread of this contagious virus. Having large-scale events that attract crowds raises concern about possibly exposing our citizens to this contagious virus."

Phase 4 of that plan would limit gatherings to 50 or fewer people. Village officials say under the best case scenario, that phase would extend through the summer concert and festival season.