Schaumburg library to resume some services in June

Plans to phase in contactless services at the Schaumburg Township District Library will begin in June, in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois initiative.

Services will include curbside pickup, which is tentatively scheduled to launch at the Central Library in Schaumburg during the first two weeks of June. Curbside services will begin at the Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park branch libraries in mid-June.

Additionally, the library will resume delivery for current home delivery patrons within the first two weeks of June.

Starting June 1, patrons may return their checked-out items to the book drop at the Central Library. Information on placing holds, utilizing curbside pickup and more will be announced in emails, in the newspaper and on the library's social media sites in the coming weeks.