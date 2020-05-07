May 7 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Of the 138 additional deaths announced Thursday, 55 -- or 40% -- are from suburban Cook County and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 34 in suburban Cook County, eight in DuPage, three in Kane, three in Lake, two in McHenry and five in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 35,664 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to IDPH. There have been 1,634 deaths in the suburbs, or 53% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 19,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 28,441 cases and 1,184 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 936 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 340 in Mount Prospect, 336 in Wheeling, 315 cases in Glenview, 272 in Palatine, 260 in Streamwood, 235 in Schaumburg, 230 in Hoffman Estates, 215 in Arlington Heights, 177 in Park Ridge, 155 in Rolling Meadows, 124 in Elk Grove Village, 109 in Prospect Heights, and 47 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 4,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 161 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Thursday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,495 to 1,499 in Waukegan and 60 to 64 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 150 to 154 in Gurnee and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 95 to 99 in Round Lake and 70 to 74 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 200 to 204 in Mundelein and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 50 to 54 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 95 to 99 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Grayslake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 60 to 64 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 70 to 74 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 60 to 64 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 20 to 24 in Lake Villa and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 227 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases per suburb include 368 in Addison, 300 in West Chicago, 284 in Bensenville, 282 in Glendale Heights, 269 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 257 in Carol Stream, 156 in Lombard, 155 in Elmhurst, 127 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 124 in Downers Grove, 120 in Wheaton, 95 in Willowbrook, and 79 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,573 cases of COVID-19 with 78 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,085 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 553 in Elgin (Kane portion), 249 in Carpentersville, 103 in St. Charles, 101 in South Elgin, 80 in Geneva, 51 in Batavia, 49 in North Aurora, 26 in Gilberts, and 22 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 886 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

Will County

• There have been 3,466 cases of COVID-19 and 195 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 195 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 29 in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Daily Herald