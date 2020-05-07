Lombard students sent art to seniors
Updated 5/7/2020 4:56 PM
Students in Lombard Elementary District 44 have made hundreds of cards, letters and pieces of art for homebound seniors at the request of state Rep. Terra Costa Howard of the 48th District.
The students produced the handmade greetings as a way to "spread a little sunshine to our seniors," Costa Howard said in a written statement.
Costa Howard is among leaders who are calling for residents to show extra consideration to seniors by taking actions such as volunteering to deliver meals, checking in by phone with older neighbors and loved ones or respecting senior-only shopping hours at grocery stores. Residents also are encouraged to visit givingdupage.org/volunteers.
