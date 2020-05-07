 

Grass Lake School students treated to drive-by parade

  • Marissa Casper dons a dinosaur costume as her children Shannon, from left, Ronan, and Jackson wave at Grass Lake School teachers and staffers during Thursday's parade.

      Marissa Casper dons a dinosaur costume as her children Shannon, from left, Ronan, and Jackson wave at Grass Lake School teachers and staffers during Thursday's parade. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grass Lake School sixth-grader Julia Heischberg waves at teachers and staffers Thursday during a drive-by parade for the school's more than 170 students.

      Grass Lake School sixth-grader Julia Heischberg waves at teachers and staffers Thursday during a drive-by parade for the school's more than 170 students. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grass Lake School special education teacher Bonnie Sutton tapes streamers to her car before the start of Thursday's drive-by parade for students.

      Grass Lake School special education teacher Bonnie Sutton tapes streamers to her car before the start of Thursday's drive-by parade for students. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grass Lake School drive-by parade participants took photos of students and families along the parade route Thursday.

      Grass Lake School drive-by parade participants took photos of students and families along the parade route Thursday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 5/7/2020 7:55 PM

Grass Lake School teachers and staff members faced a big challenge Thursday to reach the roughly 173 students with a drive-by parade.

The 42 teachers and staffers of the prekindergarten-through-eighth-grade school organized the effort, while District 36 Superintendent William Newby planned the parade route encompassing more than 40 streets.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Monica Rustemeyer, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said the hourlong parade would include 38 vehicles.

Teachers decorated their cars, waved at students and families, and honked horns with help from four Lake County sheriff's deputies.

"At Grass Lake School, we truly are a community of families. Every staff member at GLS misses the students that we see and assist daily," Rustemeyer said. "Driving by our students' homes to give a wave/special sign of encouragement during this difficult time not only brings joy to them but to Grass Lake School."

At the end of the parade, the teachers were given flowers and gift bags courtesy of the PTO and the district.

