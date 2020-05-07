Grass Lake School students treated to drive-by parade

Grass Lake School teachers and staff members faced a big challenge Thursday to reach the roughly 173 students with a drive-by parade.

The 42 teachers and staffers of the prekindergarten-through-eighth-grade school organized the effort, while District 36 Superintendent William Newby planned the parade route encompassing more than 40 streets.

Monica Rustemeyer, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said the hourlong parade would include 38 vehicles.

Teachers decorated their cars, waved at students and families, and honked horns with help from four Lake County sheriff's deputies.

"At Grass Lake School, we truly are a community of families. Every staff member at GLS misses the students that we see and assist daily," Rustemeyer said. "Driving by our students' homes to give a wave/special sign of encouragement during this difficult time not only brings joy to them but to Grass Lake School."

At the end of the parade, the teachers were given flowers and gift bags courtesy of the PTO and the district.