Elk Grove postpones summer concert series until 2021

Rocker Bret Michaels, who performed in Elk Grove Village in 2018, was set to return this summer, but his performance and three other concerts have been rescheduled to the summer of 2021, village officials announced Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Elk Grove Village officials announced Thursday they are postponing their popular summer concert series, originally scheduled for this July, until the summer of 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the performers -- The Beach Boys, Bret Michaels, KC and the Sunshine Band and Daughtry -- have agreed to come back next year at no additional cost to the village, officials said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

Village trustees last November inked a $480,000 contract with Elk Grove-based Entertainment Management Group to book and manage the 12th annual concert series. Funds come from the village's hotel tax, video gambling revenues, tobacco license fees and sponsorships, as well as a $50,000 contribution from the Elk Grove Park District.

"I know the postponement of our Mid-Summer Concert Series is tough news for the music fans who look forward to joining us in Elk Grove every summer," Mayor Craig Johnson said in a news release. "It's tough on us too because we take a great deal of pride in staging events featuring top-tier musicians for our residents and music lovers from across the region."

But Johnson and village officials concluded that concerns over the risk of large gatherings this summer possibly aiding in the spread of the coronavirus was enough to force the postponement of the shows. Last year's five concerts registered a record attendance of 78,000.

The village on Thursday also announced the cancellation of its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The new schedule for 2021 now has Daughtry performing on July 4, KC and the Sunshine Band on July 13, Bret Michaels on July 20 and The Beach Boys on July 27.