Man killed in South Elgin crash

An unidentified 19-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in South Elgin.

Fox River & Countryside Fire Protection District Chief John Nixon said emergency workers were called to the scene of the crash south of Sagebrook Drive on Crane Road in South Elgin at 2:31 a.m. and found a heavily damaged "compact car" in the middle of the road with the deceased driver trapped inside.

It took 15 minutes to extricate the man from the vehicle, Nixon said.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, Nixon added.

Nixon said the vehicle appeared to be headed north on Crane Road "at a high rate of speed" when it struck a tree on the east side of the road near Prairie Cemetery.

The vehicle appears to have rolled several times before coming to rest in the road, Nixon said.

Images from the crash scene show much of the car's front end had been sheared away from the collision.

A neighbor reported to authorities that they heard a loud noise at about 1:30 a.m., but did not go outside to investigate, Nixon said.

South Elgin police crash investigators closed Crane Road for several hours, but it was reopened just before 9 a.m.