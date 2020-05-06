Event at Six Flags on Saturday will feed 3,000 families

A volunteer with the Northern Illinois Food Bank helps give away food at a recent food distribution event in Joliet. Another event will be held at Six Flags Great America on Saturday. courtesy of Northern Illinois Food Bank

Enough free food for 3,000 families, including fresh produce and dairy items, will be given away to all who need it at a special event Saturday in the Six Flags Great America parking lot.

The event is a collaboration between the theme park, the village of Gurnee and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The food bank will bring in four truckloads of food to distribute, a haul made possible by donations from everyday people.

"People want to help," Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said. "It is so nice we can do this for the families in the area who are struggling."

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Around 150 staff members and volunteers from the food bank will help box and distribute food. People receiving food will not be required to leave their cars.

No ID or proof of address or income is required to receive food, according to a food bank news release Wednesday. Those seeking food are encouraged to reserve a pickup time at mypantryexpress.org/SFGApopup.

Also, Bernie's Book Bank will distribute children's books to all who want them.

Anyone interested in donating to the food bank can visit solvehungertoday.org/covidsupport. According to the news release, every $1 donated helps provide $8 in groceries.