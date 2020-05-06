Elmhurst seeks to fill 2 aldermanic seats

A pair of Elmhurst aldermen -- Mark Sabatino in Ward 1 and Kevin York in Ward 4 -- recently resigned for personal reasons and now the city is looking to appoint their replacements.

Mayor Steven Morley is accepting applications to fill the two seats until the April 2021 election with the advice and consent of the city council.

Candidates must complete an official application from the city's website and also are encouraged to include resumes and/or letters of intent. Applications can be emailed to CityAdmin@elmhurst.org or mailed to the City Clerk's Office at 209 N. York St. and will be accepted through the close of business on May 29.

For details, call the clerk's office at (630) 530-3010.