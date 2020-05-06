District 300 plans for in-school, outdoor and virtual graduations

A socially-distanced summer graduation, a drive-in ceremony or virtual honors -- officials at Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 are considering all three options for recognizing graduating seniors.

Schools across the suburbs have canceled or postponed graduation ceremonies due to Illinois' extended stay-at-home order and ban on mass gatherings. Many schools have resorted to virtual graduations. Yet, hope of rules being relaxed by the summer has some school leaders planning alternative events.

"We continue to plan for a traditional graduation ceremony ... with some safety precautions," Superintendent Fred Heid said. "It's important for us to hold out another month or two to give it more time."

District 300's graduation originally was set for May 16 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Officials have three alternate dates for graduation: June 6 and 27, and July 30.

Heid said the district might still be able to use the Sears Centre by spacing seats on the main floor six feet apart and canceling live performances.

"It could be staged as a drive-through event," Heid said. "As students arrive they will immediately take a seat. We are working with the Sears Centre even on seating for families. For some of our larger schools, we may have to do it in two sessions."

As a backup, district officials have been negotiating with the McHenry Outdoor Theater for a drive-in movie theater-style ceremony. The theater's parking lot can accommodate more than 700 vehicles.

"Instead of parking them as closely, you could park up to 350 vehicles," Heid said. "Every vehicle would have one of our graduates in it. Students would walk from the cars and come up to the stage to pick up their diplomas."

The latest guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education strongly encourages virtual graduation events. Yet, it allows for alternative scenarios for safe and socially distanced ceremonies at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.

Allowable in-person graduation events include outdoor drive-in and drive-through settings at drive-in movie theaters, and school, stadium or other large parking lots with large projection screens and sound equipment.

Individualized ceremonies with a limited number of students at a time held in schools or at students' homes are another possibility. Social distancing is key for such plans to work.

"If all else fails, we will have to do some kind of virtual event," Heid said. "It's all about remaining flexible."