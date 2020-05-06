Authorities: Man left threatening voice messages directed at DuPage County Board chairman

A 49-year-old Chicago man is facing felony charges after authorities say he left threatening voice messages directed at DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

Broc Montgomery, 49, of the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue, has been charged with three counts of threatening a public official, authorities said. He appeared Wednesday in bond court, where a judge set his bail at $500,000.

Montgomery is accused of leaving three threatening voicemail messages directed at Cronin on Saturday and Sunday. One was left at Cronin's private business and the other two on a county board member's personal phone.

It is alleged that in one of the messages, Montgomery said he was "coming" for Cronin. In another message, it is alleged Montgomery stated, "I have enough people out on the streets who are going to take care of (Cronin)," and that he will "take everything out from him that he loves."

Authorities said no relationship exists, either personal or professional, between Montgomery and Cronin.

"Public officials have the right to perform their jobs without having to worry about retribution or fear for their personal safety," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "My office stands ready to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who threatens a public official or their family."

A warrant was issued Monday for Montgomery. His was taken into custody Tuesday from his home without incident.

Montgomery is being held at the DuPage County jail. He would need to post $50,000 bond to be released.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 1 in front of Judge John Kinsella.