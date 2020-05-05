What others are writing about COVID-19

People leave home for the outdoors Saturday as the temperature hovered around 70 degrees, even as the stay-at-home order remained in effect with Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning that any change in behavior could reignite the spread of coronavirus in Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York. Associated Press

15 Children Are Hospitalized With Mysterious Illness Possibly Tied to COVID-19

New York City health authorities reported the mysterious cases with symptoms similar to toxic shock or Kawasaki disease. Similar cases have been reported in European countries hard hit by coronavirus. Read the story in The New York Times.

Relaxing All Social Distancing Behaviors Now Is a Huge Mistake

Andy Slavitt points out in an essay on Medium that the consequences of an open society in May won't be felt until June. Slavitt writes: "We are continually going to be looking at lagging data. Today we are seeing the results of early to mid-April. But if you are hearing our curve has flattened, it's likely not true."

In Harm's Way

Health care workers reflect on what they have witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic in this compilation of photos and essays from around the globe. The New York Times will continue to add more stories from the front lines.

Advice For Dealing With Uncertainty, From People Who've Been There

NPR's Life Kit podcast talked to a young woman displaced by a wildfire, a Stage IV cancer survivor, and a woman who weathered a financial crisis in her 50s to come up with seven take-aways for getting through uncertain times. Listen here.

Social Distancing Informants Have Their Eyes on You

A Wisconsin cardiologist was shamed on Facebook for attending a protest without a mask and later was suspended from his hospital. Neighborhood websites have turned into social distancing complaint boxes. The New York Times explores how a segment of the population has turned informant.