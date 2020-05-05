 

Rolling Meadows man charged in weekend slaying of Palatine resident

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 5/5/2020 11:56 AM

Authorities on Tuesday charged a 21-year-old Rolling Meadows man with first-degree murder in the death of a 39-year-old Palatine man.

Brian Guillen is charged in the May 3 shooting death of Marco Antonio Guerrero-Lopez, Rolling Meadows police announced Tuesday morning. Guillen is scheduled to appear today before a Cook County judge for a bond hearing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers discovered Guerrero-Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound about 5 a.m. Sunday while responding to reports of shots fired on the 2000 block of Kirchoff Road on the city's eastern border.

He was taken to nearby Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m., authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Monday determined the death of Guerrero-Lopez to be a homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police initially said the shooting appeared to be an isolated event.

