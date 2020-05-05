Pritzker outlines regional reopening as state records 176 new COVID-19 deaths

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a five-phase regional plan to reopen the state based on testing and hospitalization thresholds at Tuesday's briefing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a plan Tuesday to reopen four different regions of the state in five phases. Courtesy of the state of Illinois

As the state saw its largest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 176 more dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a plan to reopen four different regions of the state in five phases.

The regions will be allowed to reopen various businesses and activities if testing and hospitalization thresholds are met during 14-day and then 28-day periods.

Currently, the entire state is in the second phase of reopening.

It will be several days before any of the four regions could potentially meet those thresholds.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 2,122 more coronavirus infections Tuesday.

That brings the total number who have died from the virus in Illinois to 2,838 and the number of infections to 65,962 since the outbreak began.

More than 70,000 Americans have now died from complications related to the virus since the outbreak began.

Cook County has the fifth highest number of deaths of any county in the country, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Medical Center in Maryland.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations spiked Monday as well with 287 more patients admitted statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. As well, 34 more COVID-19 patients were put in intensive care unit beds Monday.