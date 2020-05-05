 

Mooseheart teachers parade brings smiles to students

  • Messiah Martin, 4, can't contain his smile as he waves during the teacher parade Tuesday at Mooseheart Child City and School near Batavia. Because the students live together in family homes on campus, they aren't required to wear masks.

  • Students cheer and wave during Tuesday's teacher parade as part of National Teacher Day at Mooseheart Child City and School near Batavia. Because the students live together in family homes on campus, they aren't required to wear masks.

  • Teacher's honk and wave as they parade past students lining the sidewalk Tuesday at Mooseheart Child City and School near Batavia. The event was part of National Teacher Day. Because the students live together in family homes on campus, they aren't required to wear masks.

  • Pre-Kingergarten teacher Carol Klinger decorates her car for the teacher parade Tuesday at Mooseheart Child City and School near Batavia. The event was part of National Teachers Day celebration.

  • Cloe Abraham, 5, jumps up and down as she cheers for the teacher parade, part of Nation Teachers Day Tuesday at Mooseheart Child City and School near Batavia. Because the students live together in family homes on campus, they aren't required to wear masks.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 5/5/2020 7:44 PM

The weather couldn't dampen the smiles many students wore Tuesday during the special drive-by teacher parade at Mooseheart Child City and School.

The parade was part of the National Teachers Day celebration at the school, and teachers decorated their vehicles with balloons, signs and streamers. They honked horns and waved as they passed the assembled students.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cloe Abraham, 5, was so excited she jumped up and down when she saw her teacher.

The teachers have not been on-campus since mid-March, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all learning in the state to be done remotely.

Mooseheart's student body, normally around 200 children, lives on the campus near Batavia. Fifty students have been given permission by parents or guardians to continue to live at Mooseheart through the pandemic.

"The students live in family homes of 10 or less and, other than their family teachers, they don't have contact with people who don't wear masks," Mooseheart spokesman Darryl Mellema said.

After two months away from campus, Mooseheart's teachers returned for Tuesday's parade to see the students who are still living on the campus lining the sidewalk.

"What a great event for our teachers to be able to see the kids smiling and for them to be able to reciprocate by beeping their horns and waving. What a healthy thing that is in this time. We were able to say that even though we're not seeing them each day any more, we're still thinking and caring about them," Mooseheart Executive Director Gary Urwiler said.

Founded in 1913 by the Loyal Order of Moose, Mooseheart is a home and school for children in need from throughout North America.

