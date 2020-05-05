May 5 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Suburbs' share

Of the 176 additional deaths statewide announced Tuesday, 108 -- or 61% -- are from suburban Cook and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 73 in suburban Cook County, 13 in DuPage, eight in Kane, two in Lake, two in McHenry and 10 in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 33,063 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to IDPH. There have been 1,495 deaths in the suburbs, or 53% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• Suburban Cook County had 18,617 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 854 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 26,606 cases and 1,068 fatalities as of Tuesday.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 874 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 304 cases in Glenview, 305 in Mount Prospect, 309 in Wheeling, 240 in Palatine, 227 in Streamwood, 200 in Arlington Heights, 213 in Schaumburg, 203 in Hoffman Estates, 172 in Park Ridge, 136 in Rolling Meadows, 117 in Elk Grove Village, 100 in Prospect Heights, and 44 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 4,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 155 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Tuesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,340 to 1,344 in Waukegan; 135 to 139 in Gurnee; 90 to 94 in Round Lake; 175 to 179 in Mundelein; 45 to 49 in Libertyville; 85 to 89 in Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Grayslake; 55 to 59 in Wauconda; 65 to 69 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 55 to 59 in Lake Zurich.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 206 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per suburb include 343 in Addison, 263 in Bensenville, 247 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 258 in Glendale Heights, 247 in Carol Stream, 266 in West Chicago, 151 in Elmhurst, 148 in Lombard, 116 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 114 in Downers Grove, 115 in Wheaton, 94 in Willowbrook, and 73 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,256 cases with 65 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per own include 981 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 474 in Elgin (Kane portion), 220 in Carpentersville, 100 in St. Charles, 76 in Geneva, 81 in South Elgin, 49 in North Aurora, 50 in Batavia, 23 in Gilberts, and 20 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 817 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths, according to the health department as of Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 3,225 cases of COVID-19 and 178 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 186 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 27 in Aurora (Will County portion).