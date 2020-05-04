Victim of Rolling Meadows shooting identified as Palatine man

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Monday determined the death of a Palatine man found early Sunday in Rolling Meadows to be a homicide.

An autopsy showed the man -- identified by Rolling Meadows police Monday night as 39-year-old Marco Guerrero-Lopez -- died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner's office said.

Officers discovered the man suffering from the gunshot wound about 5 a.m. Sunday while responding to reports of shots fired on the 2000 block of Kirchoff Road on the city's eastern border.

Guerrero-Lopez was taken to nearby Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m., authorities said.

For a time Sunday, police tape surrounded Gateway Park, on the northwest corner of Kirchoff and Wilke roads, and a police mobile command unit vehicle was parked in the driveway of an adjacent home. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event.