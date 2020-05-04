No major injuries in Arlington Heights crash

A crash involving a car and semitrailer truck shut down the intersection of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads in Arlington Heights for more than an hour Monday.

Arlington Heights police received a call at 12:53 p.m. of a crash involving a BMW 538 and Freightliner m2100. Both vehicles were westbound on Algonquin Road. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, authorities said.

The intersection reopened at 2:20 p.m.