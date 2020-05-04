 

No major injuries in Arlington Heights crash

  • A member of the fire department takes a photo of a BMW sedan that became wedged beneath a truck Monday at the intersection of westbound Algonquin Road at Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

  • A police officer enters the driver's side of a BMW sedan that had been wedged beneath a truck Monday at the intersection of westbound Algonquin Road at Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

  • A tow truck driver prepares to attach a hook and cable to a BMW sedan that became wedged beneath a truck Monday at the intersection of westbound Algonquin Road at Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

Joe Aguilar
 
 
Updated 5/4/2020 5:38 PM

A crash involving a car and semitrailer truck shut down the intersection of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads in Arlington Heights for more than an hour Monday.

Arlington Heights police received a call at 12:53 p.m. of a crash involving a BMW 538 and Freightliner m2100. Both vehicles were westbound on Algonquin Road. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The intersection reopened at 2:20 p.m.

