No major injuries in Arlington Heights crash
Updated 5/4/2020 5:38 PM
A crash involving a car and semitrailer truck shut down the intersection of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads in Arlington Heights for more than an hour Monday.
Arlington Heights police received a call at 12:53 p.m. of a crash involving a BMW 538 and Freightliner m2100. Both vehicles were westbound on Algonquin Road. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, authorities said.
The intersection reopened at 2:20 p.m.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.