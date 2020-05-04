Lake County to host virtual town hall on COVID-19 response

Lake County officials will hold a Zoom virtual town hall to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Participants can ask questions when they register for the event or through the chat feature during the live town hall.

County Board Chairwoman Sandy Hart will be joined by Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department; Donny Schmit, president of the Lake County Municipal League; Kevin Considine, president and CEO of Lake County Partners; and Andrew Tangen, superintendent of the Lake County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Also, staff will discuss how the county is partnering with local agencies and organizations to help residents and businesses.

Attendees can view and listen via computer, tablet, or phone. Information on how to access the meeting is sent to the email address provided upon registration. A recording for those who can't attend will be posted. Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcscO6gqTkrGtfA7moqJXVXWbTEAh2y9GpU to register.