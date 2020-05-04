Feder: Mark Guarino named managing editor of The Daily Line

Mark Guarino, veteran journalist and Chicago correspondent for The Washington Post, has been named managing editor and contributing reporter at The Daily Line, the subscription newsletter on state and local politics, Robert Feder writes.

He succeeds Heather Cherone, who joined Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11 last month as a digital news reporter covering City Hall.

Don Vincent, co-owner and publisher with his brother, Jay Vincent, announced Guarino's appointment Monday. "Jay and I are looking forward to his experience and leadership in this new chapter at The Daily Line," he said.

Guarino, 50, a native of Oak Park and graduate of Loyola University, began his career at the Daily Herald, where he spent 14 years as a reporter, copy editor and pop music critic, before he joined The Christian Science Monitor as Midwest bureau chief. When The Christian Science Monitor closed its Chicago bureau in 2014 he shifted to reporting on news and culture here for The Washington Post.

