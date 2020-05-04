District 300 issues virtual prom challenge

Community Unit District 300 has launched an E-Prom Challenge. The district is asking 100 juniors and seniors to share short videos of getting ready for prom and dancing, which the administrators and school principals will match by busting moves themselves. Courtesy of Community Unit District 300

Get "glammed up" and bust a move. That's what Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Fred Heid is asking of high school juniors and seniors as the district launches its first E-Prom Challenge.

Like schools across the suburbs, the Algonquin-based district's three high schools had to cancel prom plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

As a consolation, officials are asking students to share TikTok-esque videos of themselves getting ready for prom and their best dance moves set to music by 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Students can enter videos in three categories -- individual, virtual group dance while practicing social distancing using video conferencing tools and a school spirit dance in spirit wear -- and earn prizes. Videos can be submitted to epromchallenge@d300.org.

If 100 or more students submit challenge videos, administrators and principals will reciprocate busting out moves of their own and sharing prom pictures. The district also will launch a TikTok account with the first video showcasing Heid's dance moves.

Heid aims to get between 20 and 30 principals and administrators to participate in the challenge.

"I think they will get a pretty interesting mix of dances," he said. "We will show our best dance moves."

Hip-hop was all the rage when Heid graduated in 1988 from Miami Senior High School in South Florida. His prom score included "a good mix of '80s pop and hip-hop" with some Latin music infusion. Heid is not quite sure he can still move the same way anymore, but promises it will be entertaining.

"Everybody could use a little bit of levity right about now," Heid said. "It's incredibly disappointing for us to have to cancel prom. We know how much prom means. We've been committed to trying to find different ways to be able to honor that tradition."

Officials will compile a video of the submissions to post on the district's social media channels this month.