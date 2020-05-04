Autopsy rules Rolling Meadows death a homicide; no charges yet

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Monday determined the death of a 30-year-old man found early Sunday in Rolling Meadows to be homicide.

An autopsy showed the man -- whose name was still undisclosed -- died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner's office said in a report Monday afternoon.

Rolling Meadows police, meanwhile, have remained mum on the case since Sunday morning, as they questioned persons of interest. Police did not release additional details Monday, return calls seeking comment or announce any charges.

Officers discovered the man suffering from the gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. Sunday while responding to reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of Kirchoff Road on the city's eastern border. The man was taken from the scene to nearby Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was officially pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m., authorities said.

For a time Sunday, police tape surrounded Gateway Park, on the northwest corner of Kirchoff and Wilke roads, and a police mobile command unit vehicle was parked in the driveway of an adjacent home.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event.