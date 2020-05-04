Algonquin pool to remain closed through the summer

Algonquin's Lions-Armstrong Memorial Pool will remain closed through the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, village officials announced Monday.

The public pool at 599 Longwood Drive was slated to open Memorial Day weekend. Though not taken lightly, the decision to keep the facility closed was made to "ensure the safety and well-being of the community, visitors and staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold," according to a news release.

Uncertainty over the length of the stay-at-home order, restrictions on summer activities, pool inspections and other regulations contributed to the village's conclusion.

For more information about how the pandemic is affecting the village's recreation programming and services, visit www.algonquin.org/recreation.