SUV plows into Arlington Heights Denny's restaurant

An SUV plowed into a Denny's restaurant in Arlington Heights Sunday afternoon, sending police and rescue personnel rushing to the scene of the heavily damaged eatery.

The crash was occurred shortly after noon, when a maroon Chevrolet Suburban crashed into the east side of the Denny's at 17 W. Algonquin Road,

Arlington Heights Police Chief Nicholas Pecora said the SUV's driver was unconscious after the crash and taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment.

There were no other immediate reports of injury. The restaurant is closed for dine-in customers because of the state's stay-at-home order, but is open for curbside pickup.

The front of the Suburban was lodged inside the building where one of the windows on the southeast side used to be. The shattered remains of the window were scattered on the asphalt nearby and a dislodged utility pole was resting on the roof of the restaurant.

Denny's employees declined to comment.