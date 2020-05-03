 

SUV plows into Arlington Heights Denny's restaurant

  An SUV plowed into the Denny's restaurant on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights on Sunday afternoon. Its driver was found unconscious and take to a hospital after the crash, police said. The Daily Herald has obscured the license plate to preserve the privacy of the driver.

  A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after an SUV drove into the Denny's restaurant at 17 W. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights early Sunday afternoon, police said. The Daily Herald has obscured the license plate to preserve the privacy of the driver.

  An SUV plowed into the Denny's restaurant on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights on Sunday afternoon. Its driver was found unconscious and take to a hospital after the crash, police said.

  An SUV plowed into the Denny's restaurant on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights on Sunday afternoon. Its driver was found unconscious and take to a hospital after the crash, police said.

Updated 5/3/2020 1:44 PM

An SUV plowed into a Denny's restaurant in Arlington Heights Sunday afternoon, sending police and rescue personnel rushing to the scene of the heavily damaged eatery.

The crash was occurred shortly after noon, when a maroon Chevrolet Suburban crashed into the east side of the Denny's at 17 W. Algonquin Road,

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Arlington Heights Police Chief Nicholas Pecora said the SUV's driver was unconscious after the crash and taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment.

There were no other immediate reports of injury. The restaurant is closed for dine-in customers because of the state's stay-at-home order, but is open for curbside pickup.

The front of the Suburban was lodged inside the building where one of the windows on the southeast side used to be. The shattered remains of the window were scattered on the asphalt nearby and a dislodged utility pole was resting on the roof of the restaurant.

Denny's employees declined to comment.

