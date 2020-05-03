Pritzker announces 2,994 new COVID-19 cases, 63 more deaths
Updated 5/3/2020 2:42 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday and 63 additional deaths, along with a single-day record of 19,417 tests performed in the past 24 hours.
The new numbers bring the state's death toll from the coronavirus to 2,618 and the total cases to 61,499.
As of midnight Sunday, 4,701 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in state hospitals, 1,232 of them in intensive-care units and 759 on ventilators.
Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details from Pritzker's daily press briefing Sunday.
