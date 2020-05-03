Man shot dead in Rolling Meadows early Sunday; persons of interest being questioned
Updated 5/3/2020 10:23 AM
Rolling Meadows police are investigating the killing of a 30-year-old man found fatally shot early Sunday morning on the city's east side.
Officers discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at about 5 a.m. while responding to reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of Kirchoff Road, police said.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken from the scene to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he later was pronounced dead.
Police said they are questioning persons of interest and the shooting appears to be an isolated event.
