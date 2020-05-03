Hydrant flushing in Lincolnshire
Updated 5/3/2020 5:28 PM
Lincolnshire's water department will start flushing fire hydrants this week. Flushing will be performed between 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Crews will start on the east side of town and move west through the village. Residents should check water color before doing laundry. For more information, call (847) 913-2383.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.