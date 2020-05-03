Good News Sunday: Nothing like the Batmobile to turn heads

Colorful car parade entertains Volo residents

A dozen show cars did exactly what they are supposed to do Friday in Volo: they showed off.

The Volo Auto Museum held a short, but colorful parade to entertain stir crazy families in several neighborhoods.

The parade started from the museum and wound through virtually all of the village neighborhoods, which are spaced miles apart around the intersections of Routes 120, 12 and 60 in Lake County.

Kids played in front yards bathed in sunshine as adults sat in lawn chairs and munched sandwiches. Each family kept to themselves because of social distancing rules.

The Volo Auto Museum houses hundreds of antique, classic, film-famous and personality-famous cars, as well as music machines, animatronic displays and other displays.

Teachers thanked with frozen yogurt

The superintendent of an elementary school district and the owner of a frozen yogurt shop partnered to hand out sweet treats to teachers during a drive-up event Friday in downtown Arlington Heights.

District 25 Superintendent Lori Bein, with the help of Berry Yo owner Sheila Henneman, district administrators and Berry Yo employees, distributed approximately 400 cups of frozen yogurt during the two-hour lunchtime event.

"We're just thanking District 25 teachers for how hard they're working to keep school going virtually," said Bein. "And we wanted to do it with Berry Yo, because Berry Yo does so much for the community."

Teachers, many of whom had their children with them in their cars, smiled and waved as they stopped to make a quick pickup in front of the Vail Avenue shop.

Fat Rosie's helps keep staff earning

A new month of social distancing, stay-at-home orders and restaurant shutdowns has brought with it a fresh idea to keep staff at Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar in Schaumburg occupied and employed.

Assistant General Manager Michael Garcia, who himself is among the restaurant's furloughed workers, spent a sleepless night thinking about his financially struggling colleagues and by dawn hit upon the idea of a temporary lawn care service.

"You can't help but wonder how everyone's doing, so I reach out," Garcia said.

The closeness of the staff might seem remarkable for a location that's been operating only since Dec. 20, but these employees who usually depend on their big personalities to make their living are often together for 8 to 14 hours a day during normal times, he said.

When Garcia reached out to the staff of about 45 to see who was interested, eight said yes right away.

He got the ball rolling by pitching the idea on the "Everything Schaumburg" Facebook page. Within hours, he had 20 jobs lined up just through Monday.

