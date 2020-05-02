May 2 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Of the 105 additional deaths announced statewide Saturday, 61 -- or 58% -- are from suburban Cook and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 37 in suburban Cook County, 14 in DuPage, two in Kane, two in Lake, one in McHenry and five in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Another 33, or 31%, were from Chicago.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 29,310 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to the IDPH. There have been 1,350 deaths in the suburbs, or 53% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 16,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 765 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 23,616 cases and 978 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 767 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 290 cases in Glenview, 274 in Mount Prospect, 262 in Wheeling, 201 in Streamwood, 198 in Palatine, 187 in Schaumburg, 183 each in Arlington Heights and Hoffman Estates, 163 in Park Ridge, 118 in Rolling Meadows, 106 in Elk Grove Village, 88 in Prospect Heights, and 50 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department still listed 3,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths on its coronavirus website on Saturday, not different from Friday's numbers.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths on its coronavirus website Saturday.

• Cases per suburb include 305 in Addison, 237 in Bensenville, 227 in Glendale Heights, 224 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 216 in Carol Stream, 213 in West Chicago, 138 in Elmhurst, 133 in Lombard, 111 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 104 in Downers Grove, 100 in Wheaton, 94 in Willowbrook, and 65 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,886 cases of COVID-19 with 57 deaths on its website Saturday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 803 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 370 in Elgin (Kane portion), 182 in Carpentersville, 89 in St. Charles, 76 in Geneva, 73 in South Elgin, 44 in Batavia, 43 in North Aurora, 20 in Gilberts, and 18 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 703 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

Will County

• There have been 2,796 cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 175 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 21 in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Daily Herald report