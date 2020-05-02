 

Long procession honors Palatine teen who died in dirt bike accident

  • Friends and family of Palatine teen Andrew Marton form a memorial procession of more than 400 vehicles through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old who died April 21 from injuries in a motorcycle accident.

      Friends and family of Palatine teen Andrew Marton form a memorial procession of more than 400 vehicles through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old who died April 21 from injuries in a motorcycle accident. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A crowd gathers outside Palatine High School as friends and family of Palatine teen Andrew Marton form a memorial procession of more than 400 vehicles through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old who died April 21 from injuries in a motorcycle accident.

      A crowd gathers outside Palatine High School as friends and family of Palatine teen Andrew Marton form a memorial procession of more than 400 vehicles through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old who died April 21 from injuries in a motorcycle accident. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday.

    Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday. Courtesy of Jill Readel

  • Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine was a three-sport athlete, his primary one being hockey. He died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday.

    Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine was a three-sport athlete, his primary one being hockey. He died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday. Courtesy of Jill Readel

  • A memorial of flowers is at the site where Palatine teen Andrew Marton crashed on a dirt bike in Palatine. He later died. A 400 vehicle memorial procession drove through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old.

      A memorial of flowers is at the site where Palatine teen Andrew Marton crashed on a dirt bike in Palatine. He later died. A 400 vehicle memorial procession drove through town Saturday to honor the 16-year-old. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 5/2/2020 2:18 PM

At least 400 vehicles processed through Palatine Saturday to honor the life of 16-year-old Andrew Martin, who died April 21 after crashing his motorcycle.

They filled the Palatine High School parking lot, where Andrew was a sophomore, before the procession. Bright orange funeral stickers were affixed to each vehicle. Many people adorned their cars with blue streamers and pictures of Andrew. Some displayed his team's hockey jersey and a few waved hockey sticks out of the sunroof.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Andrew was a three-sport athlete who participated in golf and water polo. His main sport was hockey; he played for the Palatine-Schaumburg District 211 team.

Andrew Marton was riding with his father, Adam, enjoying the hobby they shared for years, said Jill Readel, Andrew's aunt. The Martons were near their Palatine home on their dirt bikes on a city street when Andrew somehow lost control, left the road and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

Marton's organs were donated to five individuals, a 17-year-old boy among them.

"He was just such a good, warm-spirited kid," Readel said of her nephew. "He was so patient, kind and always helpful."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Palatine High School hockey player dies after weekend dirt bike crash
Related Article
Palatine High School hockey player dies after weekend dirt bike crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 