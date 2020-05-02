Long procession honors Palatine teen who died in dirt bike accident

Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine was a three-sport athlete, his primary one being hockey. He died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday. Courtesy of Jill Readel

Andrew Marton, 16, of Palatine died April 21 after a dirt bike accident near his home Saturday. Courtesy of Jill Readel

At least 400 vehicles processed through Palatine Saturday to honor the life of 16-year-old Andrew Martin, who died April 21 after crashing his motorcycle.

They filled the Palatine High School parking lot, where Andrew was a sophomore, before the procession. Bright orange funeral stickers were affixed to each vehicle. Many people adorned their cars with blue streamers and pictures of Andrew. Some displayed his team's hockey jersey and a few waved hockey sticks out of the sunroof.

Andrew was a three-sport athlete who participated in golf and water polo. His main sport was hockey; he played for the Palatine-Schaumburg District 211 team.

Andrew Marton was riding with his father, Adam, enjoying the hobby they shared for years, said Jill Readel, Andrew's aunt. The Martons were near their Palatine home on their dirt bikes on a city street when Andrew somehow lost control, left the road and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

Marton's organs were donated to five individuals, a 17-year-old boy among them.

"He was just such a good, warm-spirited kid," Readel said of her nephew. "He was so patient, kind and always helpful."