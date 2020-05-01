May 1 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Of the 105 additional deaths statewide announced Friday, 43 -- or 41% -- are from suburban Cook and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 15 in suburban Cook County, 11 in DuPage, four in Kane, four in Lake, two in McHenry and seven in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Another 54, or 51%, were from Chicago.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 27,932 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to the IDPH. There have been 1,289 deaths in the suburbs, or 52% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 15,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 728 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 22,718 cases and 945 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 739 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 280 cases in Glenview, 259 in Mount Prospect, 237 in Wheeling, 187 in Streamwood, 185 in Palatine, 178 in Arlington Heights, 176 in Schaumburg, 174 in Hoffman Estates, 160 in Park Ridge, 106 in Rolling Meadows, 102 in Elk Grove Village, 83 in Prospect Heights, and 65 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 3,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Friday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,145 to 1,149 in Waukegan and 40 to 44 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 115 to 119 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 75 to 79 in Round Lake and 50 to 54 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 140 to 144 in Mundelein and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 40 to 44 in Libertyville and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 80 to 84 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 30 to 34 in Grayslake and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 45 to 49 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 40 to 44 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 50 to 54 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 174 deaths on its coronavirus website Friday.

• Cases per suburb include 289 in Addison, 225 in Bensenville, 216 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 215 in Glendale Heights, 208 in Carol Stream, 195 in West Chicago, 133 each in Elmhurst and Lombard, 108 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 101 in Downers Grove, 95 in Wheaton, 94 in Willowbrook, and 63 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,726 cases of COVID-19 with 52 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 743 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 332 in Elgin (Kane portion), 160 in Carpentersville, 80 in St. Charles, 76 in Geneva, 65 in South Elgin, 41 in North Aurora, 40 in Batavia, 20 in Gilberts, and 17 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 679 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Friday.

Will County

• There have been 2,617 cases of COVID-19 and 158 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 172 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 20 in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Daily Herald report