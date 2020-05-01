Judge denies Northwest suburban 911 dispatchers' request for COVID-19 info

A Cook County judge denied a request of the Northwest Central Dispatch System to provide information to 911 dispatchers about COVID-19 patients. Daily Herald File Photo 2002

Citing privacy concerns, a Cook County judge on Friday turned down a request of Northwest suburban 911 dispatchers, municipalities and police departments for information about confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Arlington Heights-based Northwest Central Dispatch System filed suit against the Cook County Department of Public Health last week after the agency declined to share names and addresses of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Announcing her decision Friday afternoon during a court hearing held by video conference, Judge Anna Demacopoulos referenced a memo from the Illinois Attorney General's office that says disclosure is permitted, but not required by local health departments.

"The public's privacy rights and the health privacy rights especially are the strongest rights under the Constitution and the laws of the United States and Illinois," Demacopoulos said. "Once that data is exposed, there is no taking it back. It is a matter of common sense that the more people who have access to this information, the more likely that that information will somehow be made public."

Attorneys for the dispatch system, which handles 911 calls for 11 Northwest suburban towns, argued that having information on coronavirus patients would increase the safety precautions paramedics, police and firefighters take before they arrive on emergency calls.

But the judge sided with arguments made by health department officials, who said first responders should assume everyone they come into contact with may be COVID-19 positive.

"This court must balance the rights of the public at large with the alleged rights of the plaintiff, and the last thing that this court would want to do is give first responders a false sense of security that could lead to tragedy," Demacopoulos said.

The judge also said dispatchers were likely to get more accurate, updated information about possible coronavirus cases through their questioning of 911 callers than by relying on a potentially outdated list.

After issuing her ruling, Demacopoulos encouraged the Cook County Board of Commissioners to pass a resolution sought by the dispatch system and a number of Northwest suburban towns that would provide for the release of addresses of COVID-19 patients. When that resolution was redirected to a county board committee last week, the dispatch system filed suit the next day.

The decision in Cook County comes after Lake County's sheriff filed suit this week to force the county health department to provide COVID-19 patient information.

McHenry County's sheriff won a similar suit last month, while health departments in DuPage and Will counties are voluntarily providing addresses of COVID-19 patients.