Feder: Hubbard Radio Chicago fires a dozen

The axe fell Friday at Hubbard Radio Chicago, terminating the jobs of 12 employees, including several on-air personalities.

It marked the latest reduction in staff among Chicago's major broadcast groups attributed to the coronavirus shutdown and its effect on advertising revenue. But unlike the other publicly traded companies, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting is a privately held, family-owned business.

Jeff England, Hubbard Radio Chicago market manager, was unavailable for comment. But in a memo to employees, he wrote: "This was an extremely tough decision and one that was delayed for as long as possible. Please know that this decision was driven solely by our ability to continue operating our business in an extraordinarily difficult economy and environment."

On-air firings included evening host Phil Manicki and overnight host Greg Easterling at The Drive, and evening host Brian Middleton and morning show producer and on-air host Robb Rose at SHE 100.3.

