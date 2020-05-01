Elgin Butera manager dies of COVID-19, wife recovering

Emilio Cuahquentzi, 50, died in hospital Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He is the manager of Butera at Tyler Creek Plaza. His wife Elizabeth is recovering. Photo courtesy of Cuahquentzi family

The manager of a Butera grocery store in Elgin died Thursday, a day after his wife was taken off a ventilator at the same hospital they were being treated for COVID-19.

Emilio Cuahquentzi, 50, of Rockford, who had been in good health, started feeling ill in early April and tested positive for the new coronavirus on April 13, his family said. He was hospitalized April 18 at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, where his wife Elizabeth, who tested positive April 11, had been hospitalized three days prior.

The couple have two children Paola, 20, and Josue, 23, and many relatives in Elgin, who said not being able to visit the couple in hospital had been agonizing.

The family told the Daily Herald they are asking for privacy during this painful time.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you that our beloved Emilio is with our Heavenly Father," said a post on a GoFundMe page designed to help the family with medical expenses and future bills.

The family was elated at the news Elizabeth was able to leave the ICU on Wednesday, a day after her 43rd birthday. A video on the GoFundMe page shows her being wheeled out by nurses to the tune of "Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti, the theme song of the movie "Rocky."

"Hope you love the video as much as we did. The family is so happy for the recovery Elizabeth has made and can't wait to have her home soon," the post said.

Emilio, who immigrated from Mexico, worked for Butera for more than 25 years and worked at the location at Tyler Creek Plaza in Elgin since it opened in late 2014, the family said.

Elizabeth works part-time as a cashier at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Rockford.

The couple, who would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary next year, met when they worked at the Butera store at Clock Tower Plaza in Elgin.