Coronavirus cases soar in Illinois nursing homes

The Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook has reported that 58 people -- 39 residents and 19 staff members -- have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 who died, according to the DuPage County Health Department. Daily Herald File Photo

State health officials released new data Friday showing the worsening coronavirus crisis in nursing homes.

One of the hardest-hit facilities in the state, Covenant Living at Windsor Park in Carol Stream has reported 20 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health list.

The total case numbers include people who have yet to be tested but are assumed to be infected if they have symptoms. State officials also have deferred to individual facilities and local health departments for "the most up-to-date data." Here's a look at the case count in suburban Cook County and the collar counties:

Suburban Cook

• Albany Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Alden Estates of Orland Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 21; Deaths: 6

• Alden North Shore

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Amita Health Holy Family Medical Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Aperion Care Burbank

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 1

• Aperion Care Chicago Heights

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Aperion Care Dolton

Outbreak Reported Cases: 11; Deaths: 3

• Aperion Care Evanston

Outbreak Reported Cases: 29; Deaths: 1

• Aperion Care Forest Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 1

• Aperion Care Oak Lawn

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

• Aperion Care Plum Grove

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Arden Courts of Palos Heights

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 0

• Arden Courts of South Holland

Outbreak Reported Cases: 11; Deaths: 1

• Avantara Evergreen Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 29; Deaths: 9

• Avanti Wellness & Rehabilitation

Outbreak Reported Cases: 33; Deaths: 7

• Bella Terra Morton Grove

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 0

• Belmont Oak Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Belmont Village Senior Living of Glenview

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 1

• Bickford of Tinley Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• BRIA of Chicago Heights

Outbreak Reported Cases: 18; Deaths: 0

• BRIA of Palos Hills

Outbreak Reported Cases: 14; Deaths: 3

• Briar Place of Indian Head Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 22; Deaths: 4

• BRIA of River Oaks

Outbreak Reported Cases: 13; Deaths: 0

• Bridgeview HC

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 12

• Brookdale Des Plaines

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 1

• Brookdale Northbrook

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 2

• Brookdale Orland Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 1

• Burbank Rehab -- Vera Care Stickney

Outbreak Reported Cases: 21; Deaths: 7

• Chicago Ridge Nursing and Rehab

Outbreak Reported Cases: 45; Deaths: 10

• City View Multi-Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 34; Deaths: 7

• David Webb, Jr. Senior Living Complex

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 1

• Elevate Care Niles

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Elevate Care Northbrook

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Elevate Care South Holland

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Elevate Saint Andrew

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 1

• Emerald Place Memory Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 2

• Evergreen Senior Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 15; Deaths: 7

• Generations at Applewood

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 5

• Generations at Elmwood Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 45; Deaths: 8

• Generations At Oakton

Outbreak Reported Cases: 12; Deaths: 8

• Generations at Regency

Outbreak Reported Cases: 49; Deaths: 6

• Glenview Terrace

Outbreak Reported Cases: 65; Deaths: 19

• Glenwood Health Care & Rehab

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 0

• Grace Point Place Memory Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 20; Deaths: 7

• Greenwood Care-Evanston

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Grosse Pointe Manor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Heather Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Holy Family Villa

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 3

• Landmark of Des Plaines

Outbreak Reported Cases: 39; Deaths: 13

• Landmark of Richton Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 1

• Lemont Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 4

• Lexington Health Care Orland Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 12; Deaths: 1

• Lexington of Chicago Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 22; Deaths: 11

• Lieberman Geriatric Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 13; Deaths: 1

• Lincolnwood Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17; Deaths: 6

• Lydia Health Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17; Deaths: 2

• ManorCare Elk Grove Village

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• ManorCare Health Services-Homewood

Outbreak Reported Cases: 30; Deaths: 11

• ManorCare Health Services-Palos Heights West

Outbreak Reported Cases: 33; Deaths: 12

• ManorCare Oak Lawn EAST. Cook

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 4

• ManorCare Oak Lawn West

Outbreak Reported Cases: 30; Deaths: 7

• ManorCare Palos Heights East

Outbreak Reported Cases: 9; Deaths: 1

• Mather Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 2

• Meadowbrook Manor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Midway Neuro and Rehab

Outbreak Reported Cases: 38; Deaths: 6

• Niles Nursing and Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 23; Deaths: 8

• Norridge Gardens

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 5

• Northbrook Inn Memory Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 1

• Norwood crossing Skilled Nursing

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 0

• Oak Park Arms

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

• Oak Park Brookdale

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 1

• Oak Park Oasis

Outbreak Reported Cases: 20; Deaths: 4

• Palos Heights Nursing and Rehab

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Park Lawn Residential Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Pershing Garden

Outbreak Reported Cases: 13; Deaths: 2

• Prairie Oasis South Holland

Outbreak Reported Cases: 21; Deaths: 6

• Prairie Green at Dixie Crossing

Outbreak Reported Cases: 9; Deaths: 2

• Prairie Green at Fay's Point

Outbreak Reported Cases: 9; Deaths: 2

• Prairie Manor Rehab and Nursing

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17; Deaths: 2

• Presence Maryhaven

Outbreak Reported Cases: 12; Deaths: 4

• Presence St. Benedict

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Presence Villa Scalabrini Nursing & Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Revere Court of South Barrington

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 1

• Sheridan Village

Outbreak Reported Cases: 31; Deaths: 5

• South Suburban Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 31; Deaths: 5

• Summit of Uptown

Outbreak Reported Cases: 26; Deaths: 8

• Sunrise of Flossmoor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 11; Deaths: 5

• Sunrise of Park Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 6

• Sunrise Palos Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 1

• Symphony at Aria

Outbreak Reported Cases: 15; Deaths: 2

• Symphony of Crestwood

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 0

• Symphony of Evanston

Outbreak Reported Cases: 15; Deaths: 1

• The Carrington Lincolnwood

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 4

• The Grove of Berwyn

Outbreak Reported Cases: 23; Deaths: 4

• The Grove of Evanston

Outbreak Reported Cases: 21; Deaths: 2

• The Grove of Skokie

Outbreak Reported Cases: 24; Deaths: 2

• The Mather Evanston

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• The Sheridan of Park Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 2

• The Vine At Countryside

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 1

• Three Crown Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 24; Deaths: 6

• Vi at the Glen

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

• Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 1

• Villa at South Holland

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 3

• Weinberg Community for Senior Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

• Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 47; Deaths: 12

• Westminster Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 12; Deaths: 0

• Windsor Estates

Outbreak Reported Cases: 14; Deaths: 3

• Skokie Meadows

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

DuPage County

• Abbington Rehab & Nursing Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17; Deaths: 0

• Alden Estates of Naperville

Outbreak Reported Cases: 80; Deaths: 11

• Alden Valley Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 33; Deaths: 2

• Alden Village Bloomingdale

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Aperion Care West Chicago

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Arista Healthcare Naperville

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

• Artis Senior Living Elmhurst

Outbreak Reported Cases: 37; Deaths: 11

• Artis Senior Living of Bartlett

Outbreak Reported Cases: 18; Deaths: 4

• Aspired Living of Westmont

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Belmont Village Senior Living Carol Stream

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Bria of Westmont

Outbreak Reported Cases: 46; Deaths: 9

• Bridgeway Senior Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 19; Deaths: 2

• Brookdale Burr Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 2

• Brookdale Glen Ellyn

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 1

• Brookdale Lisle

Outbreak Reported Cases: 30; Deaths: 5

• Burgess Square Healthcare & Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 31; Deaths: 1

• Chateau Center Nursing & Rehabilitation

Outbreak Reported Cases: 58; Deaths: 11

• DuPage Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Forestview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 27; Deaths: 0

• Harbor Chase of Naperville

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Harvester Place Memory Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 38; Deaths: 10

• Lacey Creek Supportive Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Lexington of Bloomingdale

Outbreak Reported Cases: 57; Deaths: 8

• Lexington of Elmhurst

Outbreak Reported Cases: 35; Deaths: 10

• Lexington of Lombard

Outbreak Reported Cases: 24; Deaths: 5

• ManorCare Hinsdale

Outbreak Reported Cases: 97; Deaths: 6

• Meadowbrook Manor Naperville

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

• Naperville Manor Health & Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 0

• Oakbrook Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 29; Deaths: 5

• Park Place Health and Wellness Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 8; Deaths: 0

• Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 43; Deaths: 2

• St. Patricks Residence Nursing & Rehabilitation

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Sunrise of Bloomingdale Assisted Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

• Sunrise of Willowbrook Assisted Living

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 0

• Tabor Hills Healthcare

Outbreak Reported Cases: 26; Deaths: 0

• Westbridge Assisted Living Wheaton

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• West Chicago Terrace

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 39; Deaths: 7

• Wheaton Village

Outbreak Reported Cases: 51; Deaths: 7

• Windsor Park Manor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 116; Deaths: 20

• Winfield Woods Healthcare Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Wynscape Health and Rehabilitation

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

Kane County

• Alden of Waterford

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Asbury Gardens

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Avondale Estates of Elgin

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 0

• Bickford of Aurora

Outbreak Reported Cases: 35; Deaths: 7

• Bria of Geneva

Outbreak Reported Cases: 113; Deaths: 16

• Citadel of Elgin

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Elmwood Terrace

Outbreak Reported Cases: 22; Deaths: 2

• Fox River Rehab and Healthcare

Outbreak Reported Cases: 44; Deaths: 9

• River Glen

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Sunnymere

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

• Symphony of Orchard Valley

Outbreak Reported Cases: 23; Deaths: 0

• The Grove of Fox Valley

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Tower Hill Healthcare Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 0

Lake County

• Azpira Place of Lake Zurich

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Balmoral Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 2

• Belmont Village of Buffalo Grove

Outbreak Reported Cases: 25; Deaths: 6

• Brookdale -- Hawthorn Lakes

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Cedar Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 15; Deaths: 7

• Claridge Health Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 42; Deaths: 8

• Elevate Care Riverwoods

Outbreak Reported Cases: 47; Deaths: 5

• Elevate Care Waukegan

Outbreak Reported Cases: 62; Deaths: 6

• Lake Forest Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Lexington of Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 38; Deaths: 10

• Pavilion of Waukegan

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Radford Green at Sedgebrook

Outbreak Reported Cases: 23; Deaths: 4

• Rolling Hills Manor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Sheridan at Green Oaks

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

• Terrace Nursing Home

Outbreak Reported Cases: 24; Deaths: 3

• The Auberge At Highland Park

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 2

• The Grove By the Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 50; Deaths: 6

• The Village at Victory Lakes

Outbreak Reported Cases: 11; Deaths: 1

• Victory Lakes Continuing Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17; Deaths: 2

• Warren Barr Lincolnshire

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Warren Barr North Shore

Outbreak Reported Cases: 20; Deaths: 5

• Wauconda Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 58; Deaths: 12

• Whitehall of Deerfield

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 1

• Winchester House

Outbreak Reported Cases: 10; Deaths: 1

McHenry County

• Alden Terrace of McHenry

Outbreak Reported Cases: 120; Deaths: 4

• Cross Roads Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 41; Deaths: 4

• Fair Oaks Health Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 13; Deaths: 0

• Florence Nursing Home

Outbreak Reported Cases: 18; Deaths: 0

• Revere Court of Crystal Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 11; Deaths: 2

• The Fountains at Crystal Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 67; Deaths: 6

• The Springs at Crystal Lake

Outbreak Reported Cases: 36; Deaths: 3

• Three Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

Will County

• Alden Courts of Shorewood

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5; Deaths: 1

• Arbor Terrace

Outbreak Reported Cases: 26; Deaths: 7

• Charter Senior Living, The Cottages

Outbreak Reported Cases: 9; Deaths: 2

• Clarendale of Mokena

Outbreak Reported Cases: 9; Deaths: 1

• Joliet Terrace

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• Lakewood Nursing Home

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Marley Oaks

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 1

• Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook

Outbreak Reported Cases: 93; Deaths: 10

• Presence Villa Franciscan

Outbreak Reported Cases: 59; Deaths: 13

• Rock Run Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

• Salem Village NH

Outbreak Reported Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

• Senior Star at Weber Place

Outbreak Reported Cases: 13; Deaths: 4

• Smith Crossing

Outbreak Reported Cases: 7; Deaths: 0

• Spring Creek Nursing Home

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 0

• St. James Manor

Outbreak Reported Cases: 34; Deaths: 6

• Sunny Hill Nursing Home

Outbreak Reported Cases: 24; Deaths: 5

• Symphony of Joliet

Outbreak Reported Cases: 127; Deaths: 24

• The PARC of Joliet

Outbreak Reported Cases: 33; Deaths: 7

• Victorian Village

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3; Deaths: 1

• Willow Falls

Outbreak Reported Cases: 6; Deaths: 2