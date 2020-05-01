3,137 new cases of COVID-19 is state's largest single-day spike

State health officials announced another 105 Illinois residents have died from the coronavirus outbreak Friday, while an additional 3,137 are infected.

That's the largest single-day increase in the number of infected patients the state has seen.

With 14,821 tests returned Friday, 21.2% were positive for the virus.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 2,457 with 56,055 confirmed infections since the outbreak began.

Friday marked the start of a 30-day extension of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, which was met by protests in downtown Chicago and Springfield.

The order loosens some restrictions, including allowing retailers to sell items for delivery and curbside pickup, as well as opening golf courses and boating with some limitations.

Pritzker also announced a plan to ramp up a contact-tracing program that would allow the state to identify potential patients much quicker and notify them of their possible infections. He said the program will be overseen by the Illinois Department of Public Health, with county health departments also involved.

Pritzker estimated the cost of the contact-tracing program to run at roughly $80 million.