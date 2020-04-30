What rules golfers need to know when suburban courses reopen Friday

By Dave Oberhelman

Under guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, golf courses can reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Courses will operate under social distancing standards throughout the round in addition to restrictions assigned to course managers and golfers. This is part of the list available on the DCEO website:

• People with COVID-19 symptoms or from households with someone presenting such symptoms should not play.

• Online or telephone bookings are required; no walk-ins.

• Put on golf shoes at your vehicle.

• Players will be grouped in twosomes.

• Tee times every 15 minutes.

• Practice ranges, chipping greens, practice putting greens and course facilities such as pro shops and clubhouses remain closed.

• No golf carts, except for those with physical disabilities or limitations.

• Players must carry their own bags; private pull carts are allowed.

• Flags cannot be removed from cup and should not be touched; the "bottom" of the cup will be elevated to remove ball.

• Golfers should pick up their own ball.

• Use own supply of golf balls, tees, markers, etc.

• Do not use public drinking fountains or ball cleaners.

• Smooth sand in bunkers with a golf club.

• Restaurants open for takeout only.

• Restrooms will be open and sanitized.

• Bring hand sanitizer for use throughout and at the end of the round.

• No congregating on the course or "tailgating" before or after a round.

• Take all trash and dispose of it at home as maintenance staffs will be at a minimum.