 

School's out, but Barrington's Blessing in a Backpack goes on

  • Joann McNichols prepares food at Barrington High School on Wednesday for delivery to students and families in need, through Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack program. Since schools have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic the need for such deliveries has only grown, organizers say.

  • Though schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrington Children's Charities is continuing to operate its Blessings in a Backpack food program for local children that live in food insecure homes.

  • Lauren Delehoy, left, and Joann McNichols are surrounded at Barrington High School by bags of food prepared for delivery through Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack program.

  • Joann McNichols and Eric Corradetti load a school bus at Barrington High School with food Thursday for delivery to families in need as part of Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack program.

  • Lauren Delehoy wheels food for delivery Thursday through Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack program.

  • Lauren Delehoy prepares some of the food for delivery to families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though schools are closed, Barrington Children's Charities is continuing its Blessings in a Backpack program, which provides food to those in need.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 4/30/2020 6:06 PM

In an otherwise empty cafeteria at Barrington High School, surrounded by more than 400 bags of food, Lauren Delehoy and her team spent Wednesday tirelessly preparing bags and bags of food.

Though schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of hundreds of students who rely on Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack food program not only remain, but have increased. During the school year, the program sends students who receive meals at school home every weekend with a bag of food.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But without school, volunteers are instead bringing food to the students -- and more of it to address the growing demand.

Delehoy, director of food services for Quest Food Management at Barrington High, and others have spent recent weeks taking in donated food, packing them into bags, and then on Thursdays, delivering them to families in need.

"Our Blessings in a Backpack program expenses during this time has doubled from the current program," said Darby Hills, co-founder of Barrington Children's Charities. "We are making this investment to help local children get the food they need during this challenging time."

To help support the program, visit www.barringtonchildrenscharities.com/donate.

