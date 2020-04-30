School's out, but Barrington's Blessing in a Backpack goes on

In an otherwise empty cafeteria at Barrington High School, surrounded by more than 400 bags of food, Lauren Delehoy and her team spent Wednesday tirelessly preparing bags and bags of food.

Though schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of hundreds of students who rely on Barrington Children's Charities' Blessings in a Backpack food program not only remain, but have increased. During the school year, the program sends students who receive meals at school home every weekend with a bag of food.

But without school, volunteers are instead bringing food to the students -- and more of it to address the growing demand.

Delehoy, director of food services for Quest Food Management at Barrington High, and others have spent recent weeks taking in donated food, packing them into bags, and then on Thursdays, delivering them to families in need.

"Our Blessings in a Backpack program expenses during this time has doubled from the current program," said Darby Hills, co-founder of Barrington Children's Charities. "We are making this investment to help local children get the food they need during this challenging time."

To help support the program, visit www.barringtonchildrenscharities.com/donate.