Coroner: 15 residents at Bria of Geneva died from COVID-19

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell confirmed Wednesday night that 15 residents of Bria of Geneva have died from COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health website reports that as of Friday, April 24, the long-term care facility has 55 outbreak cases and one death. An outbreak case count is different from a confirmed case count in that the number includes those with symptoms of COVID-19 but who have not been tested for the virus.

Illinois public health officials announced 104 new cases and 3 new deaths from coronavirus in Kane County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 1,412 cases and 45 deaths. The total number of people tested in the county is 6,036.

The latest deaths were a man in his 50s and two women in their 90s.

The number of confirmed cases in Geneva is 68 with 270 tests, according to the IDPH website.