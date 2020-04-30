141 more COVID-19 deaths; Waukegan gets drive-through testing site

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to offer details about and an extended stay at home order at a Thursday briefing. Associated Press

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 climbed by 141 Thursday while an additional 2,563 cases were reported by state officials.

That brings the total cases statewide to 52,918 and fatalities to 2,355.

During his daily briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two more drive-through COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday, including one in Waukegan. Details are to follow.

Pritzker on Thursday also discussed the fact a revised extended stay at home order goes into effect Friday and lasts through May 30.

The new policy announced April 23 reduces some of the restrictions on businesses but mandates that people wear masks when they go into stores and public places where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained.

As an example, animal grooming and garden centers can reopen.

State parks will begin a gradual reopening; fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people is allowed.

"Many of our state parks and golf courses will open with strict social distancing in place," Pritzker said.