What others are writing about COVID-19
What Antibody Studies Can Tell You -- and More Importantly, What They Can't
We are all going to be hearing a lot about antibody studies in the coming months. ProPublica health reporter Caroline Chen offers a primer on what they tell us and how you can be a critical reader of these studies.
What To Do When People Don't Practice Social Distancing
You may want to scream, "Put on your mask!" but does that really work to influence behavior? NPR explores the psychology behind our need to police other people's behavior -- and why some people are pushing back against the current restraints.
'It Was Just Too Much': How Remote Learning Is Breaking Parents
For many parents, overseeing their children's online learning is one of the most challenging aspects of the pandemic. The New York Times talks to parents across the country to see how they are coping -- or not.
The ultimate parents' guide to education and activity resources
Running out of ideas? The good news is there is more online content than ever to keep your kids engaged and entertained. The Washington Post is keeping a curated list of resources divided into 10 categories: reading, education, travel, mental wellness, physical activity, music, art, theater and dance, languages and entertainment.
A Scramble for Virus Apps That Do No Harm
The tech sector is racing to develop smartphone apps to assist in person-to-person contact tracing in an effort to rein in coronavirus. The New York Times looks into the pros and cons of the technology.