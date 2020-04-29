 

Gurnee warns of Des Plaines River flooding

  • The village of Gurnee warned residents Wednesday that recent rains could lead to minor flooding along the Des Plaines River.

      The village of Gurnee warned residents Wednesday that recent rains could lead to minor flooding along the Des Plaines River. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 4/29/2020 4:36 PM

The village of Gurnee is warning residents that the Des Plaines River is expected to rise to 8.9 feet Friday, nearly 2 feet above flood stage.

Jack Linehan, assistant to the village administrator, said the message sent to residents via email Wednesday is precautionary, and current forecasts don't show enough rain to reach beyond minor flood stages.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Des Plaines River spills over its banks at about 7 feet, and McClure Avenue, Emerald Avenue and Kilbourne Road are affected at about 8.5 feet, according to the village.

Linehan said the village will close roads if there is standing water.

"Emerald Avenue is usually the first impacted," he said. "It is a minor cut through road that has minimal impact to close."

According to the village, there is no immediate need to leave the area, but residents and businesses are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 