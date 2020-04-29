Gurnee warns of Des Plaines River flooding

The village of Gurnee is warning residents that the Des Plaines River is expected to rise to 8.9 feet Friday, nearly 2 feet above flood stage.

Jack Linehan, assistant to the village administrator, said the message sent to residents via email Wednesday is precautionary, and current forecasts don't show enough rain to reach beyond minor flood stages.

The Des Plaines River spills over its banks at about 7 feet, and McClure Avenue, Emerald Avenue and Kilbourne Road are affected at about 8.5 feet, according to the village.

Linehan said the village will close roads if there is standing water.

"Emerald Avenue is usually the first impacted," he said. "It is a minor cut through road that has minimal impact to close."

According to the village, there is no immediate need to leave the area, but residents and businesses are encouraged to take precautionary measures.