Driver killed when Hummer collides with pickup truck in Mundelein

An autopsy will be conducted today on a driver who died Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Mundelein.

The 82-year-old man lived in the the Mundelein area, police said. His name hasn't yet been released by authorities.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Route 176 and Route 60/83 when a Hummer SUV driven by the 82-year-old man collided with a pickup truck, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Condell with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for nearly four hours as Mundelein police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the crash.

No tickets have been issued. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County team.