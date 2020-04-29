Different look for National Bike to School Day this year

About 1,300 students in Palatine Township Elementary District 15 rode their bikes to school in recognition of National Bike to School Day in 2017. Courtesy of Palatine Bike Club

A national event that annually sees Northwest suburban schools encouraging students to ride bicycles will have a different look this year.

With schools in Illinois and elsewhere closed, National Bike to School Day will happen remotely starting Monday, May 4. The annual event not only is meant to get children to bike to school, but also learn about safety.

Officials from the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based National Center for Safe Routes to School say kids on the first day are asked to decorate their bikes, sidewalks or windows with signs encouraging their neighbors to get on two wheels or walk.

Participants are asked to share pictures on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BiketoSchoolDay.

Other activities are planned throughout the week. For example, students on Tuesday are asked to perform a bicycle safety and helmet-fit check.

Last year, National Bike to School Day celebrations included Arnett C. Lines Elementary School in Barrington, Buzz Aldrin Elementary School in Schaumburg, Jane Addams Elementary School in Palatine, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates and St. Thomas of Villanova School in Palatine.

Illinois had 83 schools participate in National Bike to School Day last year, according to the organization. The National Center for Safe Routes to School launched the first National Bike to School Day in May 2012.

For more information, check walkbiketoschool.org.

National Walk to School Day is celebrated in October.