Sugar Grove senior program holds drive-through lunch

Like the restaurant industry, the Sugar Grove Community House and senior citizen program had to adapt if it wanted to feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group had to postpone its senior lunch and games day, normally held the last Tuesday of the month, according to Chris Walker, who runs the senior program and manages the Community House.

So the group provided bagged lunches and activity bags Tuesday in a drive-through at the Community House. "We figured since everything is shut down, let's try to do something so people could get out of the house and wave," Walker said. "We tried to keep it as simple as possible."

The lunches normally draw between 50 and 75 people, Walker said, but on Tuesday they served over 120 through the car windows of visitors.

Walker said Modern Woodmen of America made a $500 donation toward lunch and Paisano's helped by giving them "a good deal."

The activity bags were provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Department and included an activity book, coloring pages, colored pencils, toilet paper, an at-home medication disposal kit and jelly beans.

Tom Rowe, Sugar Grove Township Supervisor, helped pass out the lunches.

"We're just happy to help get the seniors out of the house, for one day anyway, and give them a meal," Rowe said. "Hopefully before summer is out we'll be back inside, but at least it was a beautiful day."